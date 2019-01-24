AFL-CIO launches #StopTheShutdown digital campaign

Ads will reach more than half a million constituents in 10 states

The following is from the AFL-CIO:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 24, 2019) — With 800,000 federal workers and countless contractors bracing for a second missed paycheck this week, the AFL-CIO has launched a #StopTheShutdown digital ad campaign blanketing 10 targeted states. Running in Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, the ads are mobilizing thousands of working people to call their senators and demand that they reopen the government.

The campaign identifies Sens. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Johnny Isakson (Ga.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska) as figures who could be key to ending this manufactured crisis. It also highlights Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has refused to secure an end to the shutdown, instead deploying political gamesmanship in place of real solutions.

These senators’ monthlong inaction has been a painful disservice to the sizable population of federal workers in each of their states:

Alaska: 10,398

Colorado: 36,848

Georgia: 71,739

Kentucky: 22,181

Louisiana: 19,537

Maine: 11,285

Ohio: 49,450

South Carolina: 21,050

Tennessee: 25,099

Utah: 26,109

“Working people across the country are mobilizing in the streets and in the halls of Congress to bring this pointless shutdown to an end,” said AFL-CIO Communications Director Josh Goldstein. “We won’t stand by while 800,000 of our brothers and sisters are left out in the cold. Every day President Trump and Congress refuse to do their jobs, our voices will only grow louder.”

The campaign comes in the wake of major demonstrations that have included a march on the White House, rallies across the country, and a sit-in on Capitol Hill.