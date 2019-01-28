AFL-CIO’s Trumka: Collective action ended shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 28, 2019) — Statement from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Friday, Jan. 25 on President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the government shutdown:

President Trump didn’t want to end this shutdown — the collective action of working people demanded it. By marching, rallying and protesting together, we forced him to the table and ensured that the labor and dedication of our public servants will not be taken for granted.

However, this fight is far from over. Federal workers urgently need their back pay distributed; in the case of federal contractors, they still need it to be authorized. And both deserve a long-term funding bill — not one that leaves them hanging with just a single guaranteed paycheck.

This is a temporary fix to an extraordinary failure of governance. The president and Congress can expect to continue hearing from us until they do their jobs.