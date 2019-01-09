End the government shutdown: Call your U.S. senators now!

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 9, 2019) — The following is an open letter from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

It just makes sense: The U.S. Senate needs to end the federal government shutdown and put people back to work.

Let your senator know that the federal government must be reopened.

Every day the government stays closed, hundreds of thousands of dedicated public employees — many of whom are union members — go without pay, forcing them to make preventable sacrifices to stay afloat.

That’s why putting people back to work must be the highest and only priority of the Senate. Each day this manufactured crisis continues, real families with real bills are hurt and millions of people are denied the vital government services we deserve. Politicians need to do their job and allow us to do ours.

Please take a moment to call your senator and urge them to reopen the federal government now.

Let’s put our government back to work.

In Solidarity,

Rich