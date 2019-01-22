The Stand

Find out how fixing OT pay rules affects nonprofits Jan. 23

The following is from Working Washington:

Washington state could act to restore overtime rights to hundreds of thousands of salaried workers in our state — including thousands who work long hours for low pay at nonprofits.

Nonprofit staff, board members, managers, volunteers, and donors are invited to participate in a webinar conversation about nonprofits and restoring overtime rights on Wednesday, Jan. 23 starting at noon online on Zoom and in person at Southside Commons, 3518 S Edmunds St. in Seattle’s Columbia City. Join Vu Le of NonprofitAF and Rainier Valley Corps fame, Misha Werschkul of the Washington State Budget & Policy Center, Laura Pierce of Washington Nonprofits, and Rachel Lauter of Working Washington and Fair Work Center for a conversation about:

► What’s going on with overtime rules,

► What’s at stake for workers and communities, and

► How updated overtime rules could affect your job, your nonprofit, and your mission… for the better!

For more information or to RSVP, click here.

