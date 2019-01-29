Get ready for Seattle General Strike week of events Feb. 2-9

SEATTLE (Jan. 29, 2019) — Several events are planned the week of Feb. 2-9 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Seattle General Strike. All union members and community members interested in the history of this strike are invited and encouraged to attend these events. (Download a printable poster listing the events.)

The events include:

Saturday, Feb. 2 — Labor Wars of the Northwest film screening at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N.

Monday, Feb. 4 — Solidarity Centennial: The Legacy of the Seattle General Strike Era and the Centralia Tragedy of 1919 exhibit opens, running Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until June 7, at the Labor Archives of Washington, Special Libraries Collections, Suzzallo and Allen Libraries, University of Washington, Seattle.

Monday, Feb. 4 — James Gregory, The Seattle General Strike – Centennial Edition, a book reading, at 6 p.m. at the University Bookstore, 4326 University Way NE.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — 1919 Seattle General Strike Discussion Group at noon at the SW branch of the Seattle Public Library, 9010 35th Ave. SW.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — Labor Will Feed the People: Celebrating the Seattle General Strike Centennial, a performance, at 6:30 p.m. at MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N.

Thursday, Feb. 7 — Witness to Revolution: The Story of Anna Louise Strong film screening at 6 p.m. at MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N.

Saturday, Feb. 9 — Seattle General Strike bus tour, starting at 9:30 a.m. (and ending) at the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 1st Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 9 — Labor Archives of Washington Annual Event: Solidarity City: The 1919 Seattle General Strike and 100 Years of Worker Power at 1 p.m. at the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 1st Ave.

Get more details about these events at at solidaritycentennial.com.

A committee of labor, history, educational, and cultural heritage groups across the Pacific Northwest — including the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO — has been meeting for more than a year to plan events for 2019 to commemorate the centennial of the 1919 Seattle General Strike and the Centralia Tragedy.

Under the banner “Solidarity Centennial,” many organizations have planned and organized their own events, exhibits, and commemorations that are open to all. Check out solidaritycentennial.com to see a list of those events. Follow the Solidarity Centennial Facebook page for updates as events/details are added.

Organizations can submit their own events that relate to regional labor history or current struggles to build worker power via this form for Solidarity Centennial to promote via the website, Facebook, and calendar.