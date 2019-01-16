Join EPA staff at rally to end shutdown Thursday in Seattle

SEATTLE — Federal employees at the Environmental Protection Agency, who have been furloughed amid the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, will rally with their supporters on Thursday, Jan. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. outside the offices of the EPA Region 10 office at Park Place Building, 1200 6th Ave. in Seattle. The message: Stop the Shutdown!

The EPA, the federal agency tasked to keep us healthy and ensure our air and water clean, has been shuttered as “non-essential” during the government shutdown that’s now in its 26th day, with no end in sight. And the EPA’s dedicated staff and their families are suffering without pay amid what is essentially an employer lockout from their jobs. This is unacceptable!

All union members, community supporters and others concerned about the affect this shutdown is having on our environment and public safety and health are urged to join EPA employees, represented by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1110, at Thursday’s noontime rally. Download and share the rally flier.