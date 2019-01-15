Mosqueda, Seattle City Council proclaim importance of unions

The following is from the Seattle City Council:

SEATTLE (Jan. 15, 2019) — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, chair of council’s Housing, Health, Energy and Workers’ Rights Committee, sponsored a proclamation read in Council Chambers on Monday honoring the importance of labor unions and Seattle’s organized labor history.

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the Seattle General Strike, when more than 65,000 general workers stopped working for five days to demand fair wages and the ability to collectively bargain.

This year also marks anniversaries of the Spokane Free Speech Fight of 1909, the Centralia Tragedy of 1919 and the 20th anniversary of the Battle in Seattle WTO demonstration.

“Seattle and Washington state have always been on the forefront of labor protections, including advancing Seattle’s $15 per hour minimum wage, paid sick and safe leave, secure scheduling and the domestic workers bill of rights,” Mosqueda said. “At a time when labor unions are facing increased attacks and hard-fought worker protections are being challenged at the federal level, it’s important to remember and celebrate our labor unions’ history.”

The proclamation proclaims 2019 to be the year of commemoration of the labor movement and the history of working people. To watch the meeting in full, visit the Seattle Channel’s website.

