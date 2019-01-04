As he leaves WSLC, happy Jeff Johnson Day!

SEATTLE (Jan. 4, 2019) — Today is Jeff Johnson’s final day serving as President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the state’s largest union organization, representing more than 600 union organizations with some 450,000 rank-and-file members. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has commemorated the occasion by declaring today “Jeff Johnson Day” in the city.

After serving the WSLC for 32 years, including the last eight as president, Johnson announced last summer that he would not seek re-election and would retire at the end of 2018. In WSLC elections last month, Larry Brown was elected to succeed Johnson as President and April Sims was elected as Secretary Treasurer. Both will be sworn in as WSLC officers on Monday, Jan. 7.

But today is Jeff Johnson Day. Durkan signed a proclamation that reads:

WHEREAS, over his entire career, Jeff Johnson has consistently been a gentle warrior for social, economic and climate justice; and

WHEREAS, for 32 years, Jeff Advocated for the rights and dignities of Washington workers at the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the state’s largest union organization; and

WHEREAS, Jeff served as president of the WSLC for eight years, a role that cemented his legacy as one of the most impactful labor leaders in Washington State; and

WHEREAS, some of Jeff’s signature achievements include: major advances in farmworkers’ rights and child labor protections, enhancing protections for laid-off and injured workers, developing pro-worker responses to combating climate change and fighting for a livable minimum wage in Washington State; and

WHEREAS, those who have had the pleasure of working with Jeff praise his steadfast commitment to social justice, his dedication to climate action and his unshakable belief in doing what’s right, no matter how difficult; and

WHEREAS, the City of Seattle congratulates Jeff on his retirement, and thanks him for his endless contributions to working people, and to making out City and region more just, vibrant and inclusive;

NOW, THEREFORE I, Jenny A Durkan, Mayor of Seattle, do hereby proclaim January 4, 2019 to be JEFF JOHNSON DAY.

