Path to Power candidate training set for March 13-15 in Seattle

SEATTLE (Jan. 24, 2019) — Are you a union member thinking about running for the city council, school board, or some other elected public office?

The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is once again partnering with the national AFL-CIO to host Path to Power: A Political Candidate Training Program on March 13-15 at the Painters District Council 5 Hall in Seattle. This training provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign and get elected in an effort to build power that will positively influence our communities. (Download and share the event flier.)

In 2017 and 2018, the WSLC has identified and trained dozens of union members and community partners to run for office through the Path to Power candidate training program. Many of them were successfully elected.

This training is geared to persons interested to learn about how to run for political office and how to run a campaign. It covers fundraising, crafting an effective message, creating a campaign plan, building a campaign team, effective targeting, how to talk to voters, and more. The staff delivering the training includes a great AFL-CIO team from the national partners, as well as local leaders. It is recognized that many labor supporters may not have an opportunity to join a union at their workplace, so the Path To Power program provides space for both union members and union supporters to run successful campaigns.

Apply now for the Path to Power training set for Wednesday, March 13 to Friday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IUPAT District Council 5 Hall, 6770 E. Marginal Way S., Bldg E, Seattle. The training is offered at NO COST, the training and the hotel rooms will be offered free of charge to successful applicants. A reference from a union or community leader is required. Space is limited, so fill out and return the application right away! The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Questions? Please email Cherika Carter or call the WSLC office at 206-281-8901.