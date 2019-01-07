SCLC, Silvertips present Union Solidarity Night on Feb. 22

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Labor Council invites all union members and their families to a new annual tradition: Union Solidarity Night at the Silvertips.

The SCLC and the Everett Silvertips are proud to offer discounted hockey tickets for as low as $3 to all union members for Union Solidarity Night on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:35 p.m. versus the Seattle Thunderbirds at Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave. in Everett. (Download the event flier.) Arrive early and take advantage of the Silvertips’ pregame Hockey Happy Hour food and beverage specials ($5.50 beers!), presented by Broad Stroke Associates.

Green lower-level union seats that are normally $31 are only $10 in Sections 110, 120, 101 or 102*; Red upper-level union seats that go for $26 are just $6 in Sections 217 or 209*; and Orange upper-level union seats that are usually $20 are just $3 in Sections 210, 220, 201 or 202*. (* Or best available.)

Discounted Union Solidarity Night tickets must be purchased via this exclusive link, special order form, or by calling Joel Anderson at 425-609-2810. Tickets for this promotion are NOT available for purchase at the Arena Box Office. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer. No exchanges or refunds can be made after order is processed.

But you have to hurry. Only 2,500 union discount seats are available. So order them today! Deadline to purchase online is 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 and orders will be filled in the best available seats on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Silvertips Administrative Office (2000 Hewitt Ave., Suite 100) one business day after order is placed. Tickets not picked up by 5 p.m. the day of the game will be at Arena Will Call, and photo ID must be presented to pick up tickets.

So secure the best seats by ordering your tickets today, and let’s fill up the arena’s seats with union members and their families!