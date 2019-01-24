‘Stop the Shutdown’ rally Friday in Spokane

SPOKANE — The Spokane Regional Labor Council, AFL-CIO is calling on all union members and community supporters in the Spokane area to join them in sending a clear message to elected officials in Washington, D.C. that this unprecedented federal government shutdown needs to end — NOW!

A Stop the Shutdown Rally will be held Friday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 10 N. Post St. outside the Spokane office of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-5th), who has repeatedly voted against ending the shutdown. The rally is part of an AFL-CIO National Day of Action to Stop the Shutdown on Jan. 25.

“Every day this pointless government shutdown drags on, hundreds of thousands of working people are denied a paycheck and millions lose the vital government services that we deserve,” reads the SRLC’s Facebook event page (RSVP there). “Real families with very real bills are being harmed and it’s time we hold our country’s leadership accountable.”