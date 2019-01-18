‘Stop the Shutdown’ rally with TSA officers Jan. 22 at Sea-Tac

SEATAC — As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues with no end in sight, members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) who work for the Transportation Security Administration have been forced to do their jobs protecting the flying public at America’s airports without pay for nearly a month now. These dedicated public employees and their families are experiencing extreme hardships as a result.

AFGE TSA officers will rally on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Flag Pavilion at the Sea-Tac International Airport entrance on International Blvd. to call for an immediate end to the shutdown. All union members and community supporters are invited to attend.

The shutdown, which began Dec. 22, has left nine federal departments and several agencies closed — leaving nearly 40 percent of federal workforce without pay. President Trump has threatened to keep the shutdown going for months or even years if Congress refuses to give him $5.6 billion to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Please show your solidarity and support for TSA officers and other federal employees by attending Tuesday’s rally at the Sea-Tac Airport Flag Pavilion.