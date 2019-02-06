Leanne Guier elected President of Sound Cities Association

The following is from the Sound Cities Association:

TUKWILA (Feb. 6, 2019) — Pacific Mayor Leanne Guier has been elected the 2019 President of the Sound Cities Association (SCA), which represents 38 King County cities and provides a regional voice for more than one million people.

Guier is a pipefitter, community volunteer, and a member of Local 32 Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) since 1998, where she chairs their political action committee, while also working on legislative affairs for the Washington State Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters. Additionally, she is a member of the King County Priority Hire Advisory Committee.

Guier is the first Mayor of Pacific to serve as President of SCA, which is celebrating its 50th year of service to the region. SCA provides regional leadership in areas such as economic and community development, transportation, land use, health, government operations, the environment, education, public safety, social welfare and other public policy issues.

“Mayor Guier has the leadership qualities needed to unite our cities to achieve common goals,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “As vice president of Sound Cities Association, she demonstrated the ability to create strong coalitions that knit together one of the largest metropolitan regions in the country. I look forward to working with her in her new role as President.”

“SCA is known for building relationships, and bringing cities together to address our regional challenges,” said Deanna Dawson, SCA Executive Director. “Together, our cities represent more than a million people. That’s the majority of the population in King County – and more than the population of Seattle, or any other county in the State of Washington. By working together, we achieve positive results for our member cities. Mayor Guier has seen the value of these partnerships to Pacific. We are excited to build upon our successes under her strong leadership.”

Added Attorney General Bob Ferguson, “Mayor Guier is known for her integrity and values. She has been a strong and effective advocate for Pacific, for South King County, and for working families throughout the region. She is an outstanding choice to lead the Sound Cities Association as President.”

Mayor Guier was appointed to the City Council of Pacific in 2009 and elected later that year, serving until her appointment to serve as Mayor in 2013. She won election to continue serving as Mayor of Pacific in 2015. Her involvement in the SCA is extensive, having served on the Public Issues Committee for 9 years. She has also represented the SCA on the King County Regional Water Quality Committee, King County Growth Management Policy Committee, King County Flood Control District Advisory Committee, and King County Regional Transit Committee. In addition to serving as President, Guier will continue to serve on the SCA Legislative and Finance Committees.

SCA, which was formerly known as the Suburban Cities Association, was established 50 years ago to help King County cities of all sizes act locally and partner regionally to create vital and thriving communities through advocacy, education, leadership, mutual support and networking.

For more information, please visit www.SoundCities.org.