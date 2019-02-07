On Feb. 23, MLK Labor hosting ‘Labor Prom’ in Kent

Vote online for King County ‘Union Workers of the Year’ to be crowned at event

KENT — If there’s one thing King County could use right about now, it’s some SUMMER!

Well, summer in February is coming to King County as MLK Labor celebrates “beach style” with its Labor Prom starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the IBEW Local 46 Hall, 19802 62nd Ave. S. in Kent. All union members, staffers and leaders are invited to join this party for workers, by workers.

At this fun event, MLK Labor is going to crown a Labor Court that they’re calling King County’s “Union Workers of the Year.” These will be six outstanding rank-and-file union members from a variety of industries. You can vote for the labor court here.

Parking is plentiful and child care will be provided. There will be a pig roast provided by the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild and free beverages. Feel free to share the invitation with your fellow union members and staffers.

For more details or to RSVP, visit the Facebook event page.