Providence Everett workers will leaflet outside Silvertips game

EVERETT (Feb. 22, 2019) — Hundreds of union members and their family and friends will descend on the Angel of the Winds Arena tonight to watch the Everett Silvertips hockey team take on the Seattle Thunderbirds for Union Solidarity Night. (Hope you already got tickets, because it’s sold out.)

Speaking of Union Solidarity, on their way into the arena, members of Office and Professional Employees Local 8 (OPEIU) will be leafleting their fellow union members to inform them about their struggle to get a fair contract for more than 1,000 employees of Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

These OPEIU members have been in contract negotiations since September 2018 with very little progress because Providence management is offering just a 2.25 percent wage increase over the next three years, well under the inflation rate for 2019 alone. In addition, Providence Everett is proposing to eliminate the employees’ Extended Illness Bank, the sick leave hours that workers have earned, and replace it with a more restrictive employee-funded Short-Term Disability Plan.

So when you see these Providence Everett employees and their supporters tonight outside the game, find out what you can do to support your fellow union members.

OPEIU Local 8 is a progressive, democratically run union working for social and economic justice since 1945. Local 8 represents more than 6,000 members all over Washington state working in many settings including offices, health and home care, housing, social services, the insurance industry, legal services and the public sector.