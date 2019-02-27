Spaghetti Feed on March 26 to benefit PSLA

SEATTLE — Join union leaders, members and community supporters from across the region for a special Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser benefiting the Puget Sound Labor Agency, AFL-CIO — and helping to fund its impending relocation — on Tuesday, March 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9125 15th Place S. in Seattle.

The PSLA is a 501(c)3 organization founded by local labor unions in 1975 to serve their neighbors and to give back to their community. PSLA volunteers build wheelchair ramps for disabled citizens who can’t afford to install them and provide a union member emergency assistance program in partnership with union locals. But most know the PSLA for its Food Bank, operated out of the Seattle Labor Temple. With the sale of that building, the PSLA will need to relocate and, therefore, is in critical need of funds to make that transition and continue serving the community.

So please make plans to join PSLA and its supporters for some pasta, vegetables, salad, garlic bread and dessert on Tuesday, March 26. Adults are $15, kids under 12 are $12.50, and children under 5 are free. Organizational sponsorships, which help cover the event costs and lead the PSLA to its fundraising goal, are also available for $500. Tickets are available for purchase at MLK Labor, Seattle Building Trades, Machinists 751, SPEEA, or the Puget Sound Labor Agency.

Can’t make it? You and your union organization can still make a generous contribution online to the PSLA.

Questions? Call 206-448-9277 or email PSLA Executive Director Lynn Nishimura.