The Stand

Tell your Representative to support H.R. 824

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 4, 2019) — Because of the 35-day government shutdown, more than 1 million federal contract workers lost a month of paychecks. Federal agencies already have allocated money in their budgets to cover contractor costs that were not spent because of the shutdown, but there’s no guarantee any of the workers will get their back pay.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) just introduced the Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2019 (H.R. 824), legislation that would provide back pay for federal contract workers affected by the recent federal government shutdown. It would ensure back pay is granted up to a maximum of $1,400 a week.

TAKE A STAND — Please click here to contact your member of Congress. Urge them to co-sponsor, H.R. 824, the Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2019.

Getting back pay for federal workers should not be a partisan issue.Please contact your U.S> Representative today.

Short URL: http://www.thestand.org/?p=73519

Posted by on Feb 4 2019. Filed under NATIONAL. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

WASHINGTON IS A UNION STATE!

Union membership is on the rise here in Washington state. CLICK HERE to find out why, and how YOU can get started forming a Union at your workplace!

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Archives

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes