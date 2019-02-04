Tell your Representative to support H.R. 824

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 4, 2019) — Because of the 35-day government shutdown, more than 1 million federal contract workers lost a month of paychecks. Federal agencies already have allocated money in their budgets to cover contractor costs that were not spent because of the shutdown, but there’s no guarantee any of the workers will get their back pay.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) just introduced the Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2019 (H.R. 824), legislation that would provide back pay for federal contract workers affected by the recent federal government shutdown. It would ensure back pay is granted up to a maximum of $1,400 a week.

