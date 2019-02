EDITORIAL

(Feb. 11, 2019) — Thank you to all the WFSE/AFSCME state employees with the Department of Transportation, to the Teamsters road crews, to the IBEW line workers, to the IAFF fire fighters and aide crews, to the IUPA police officers, and to all of the union members and others who are braving this weather and working long hours to keep Washington families safe and warm.

We appreciate your hard work on our behalf.

Be safe.