New WSLC Executive Board begins term

OLYMPIA (Feb. 7, 2018) — At last week’s Executive Board meeting of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, 32 Vice Presidents representing different unions and constituency groups from across the state took the oath of office and began their 4-year terms. Together with WSLC President Larry Brown and Secretary Treasurer April Sims, these Vice Presidents comprise the WSLC Executive Board, which meets quarterly and establishes the policies and programs for the state’s largest labor organization between annual conventions.

Most of the Vice Presidents were elected in last December’s WSLC election by the WSLC’s affiliated unions, but two were appointed at the Jan. 30 meeting to fill vacancies. By WSLC Constitution, 20 VPs are elected by district to ensure statewide geographic representation, nine VPs are elected to represent AFL-CIO constituency groups and other populations as noted in the Constitution, and any international union not already represented on the board that pays per capita on 10,000 or more members in Washington appoints an at-large VP.

The WSLC represents more than 600 union locals and councils with approximately 550,000 rank-and-file members throughout the State of Washington.

Here are the Vice Presidents who were sworn in to office on Jan. 30, 2019:

FIRST DISTRICT (King County)

Todd Crosby, United Food and Commercial Workers (Seattle)

Nicole Grant, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Seattle)

Jon Holden, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (Seattle)

John Scearcy, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (Tukwila)

Karen Strickland, AFT Washington (Seattle)

SECOND DISTRICT (Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties)

Debbie Gath, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (Everett)

Mark Riker, Sheet Metal Workers/SMART (Everett)

Michele Stelovich, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees/WFSE (Bellingham) *

THIRD DISTRICT (Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties)

Bob Guenther, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Chehalis)

Steven Segall, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees/WFSE (Olympia)

Shannon Walker, International Association of Machinists (Vancouver)

FOURTH DISTRICT (Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Okanogan, Walla Walla and Yakima counties)

Paul Parmley, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (Wenatchee)

Rigo Rivas, Laborers International Union of North America (Richland)

Eric Thrift, Laborers International Union of North America (Wenatchee)

FIFTH DISTRICT (Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties)

Ted Cummings, United Steelworkers (Spokane) *

Tina Morrison, American Federation of Musicians (Spokane)

Jim Tieken, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (Spokane)

SIXTH DISTRICT (Clallam, Kitsap, Jefferson and Pierce counties)

Vance Lelli, American Federation of Musicians (Tacoma)

Patty Rose, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Tacoma)

One vacant position pending appointment by the WSLC Executive Board

AT-LARGE VICE PRESIDENTS

Kim Mead, Washington Education Association

Daniel Peters, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers

Anne Tan Piazza, Washington State Nurses Association

CONSTITUENCY GROUPS

Kevin Allen, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Michael Andrew, Pride at Work

Jackie Boschok, Alliance for Retired Americans

Ligaya Domingo, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance

Marcos Martinez, Worker Centers

Gabriel Prawl, A. Philip Randolph Institute

José Rosado, Labor Council For Latin American Advancement

Jacquie Jones Walsh, Coalition of Labor Union Women

Shaunie Wheeler, Washington Young Emerging Labor Leaders

* Appointed to their positions by the Executive Board.