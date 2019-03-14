Annual fundraiser for Seattle Labor Chorus is Saturday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Labor Chorus is the musical voice of labor in Seattle, comprised of about 40 singers from all walks of life who serve the labor community in song.

This Saturday, March 16 is the Seattle Labor Chorus’ annual fundraiser from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church, 7500 Greenwood Ave. N. in Seattle. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year and helps the chorus perform for free in support of working people at strikes, rallies, protests, and union halls; at annual meetings, at benefits for good causes, for book signings, at memorials; and at the Northwest Folklife Festival.

The suggested donation for this family-friendly event is $15 for adults and $5 for children, but no one will be turned away. Homemade snacks, including savories, desserts, and non-alcoholic drinks, will be provided. Tickets are available from SLC members or at the door. Or you can contact Terri Pollock at polterann@gmail.com.

It’s an evening to warble topical songs and pop and folk classics led by audience members or Labor Choristers. The singing is assisted by their house band, with lyrics projected onto the wall so that everyone can follow the words. Or, you can just sit back and listen. The chorus itself performs a song or two.

Bring your checkbook or cash to bid in the silent auction featuring a wide range of goods, experiences, and services or buy the chorus’ CDs. You can also purchase tickets for the chorus’ annual quilt raffle.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can donate to the chorus online.

Learn more about the Seattle Labor Chorus at their website, or by emailing Janet Stecher or calling her at 206-524-7753.