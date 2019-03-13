Help Kadlec, Sacred Heart nurses fight for patient safety

Send Providence CEO a message; rally Friday at Kadlec in Richland

The following is from the Washington State Nurses Association:

RICHLAND (Mar. 13, 2019) — Nurses at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane have our backs. They’d do anything to save more lives and heal more people. But now our nurses are fighting to keep themselves, and their Tri-Cities and Spokane patients, safe at Providence Kadlec and Sacred Heart.

Providence is refusing their nurses’ common-sense proposals to ensure safe staffing 24/7 and improve patient and nurse safety. Instead, even as Providence executive salaries have soared, management is trying to cut paid time off and extended illness benefits for nurses.

TAKE A STAND — Here are two things YOU can do to support our nurses at Kadlec and Sacred Heart:

1) Tell Providence’s CEO: Put nurse and patient safety over profits

Visit www.ProvidenceNurses.org to send a message with one click to Providence CEO Rod Hochman. Together, we can stop Providence from putting profits over nurse and patient safety at Kadlec and Sacred Heart. If Providence execs refuse to commit to safe staffing levels or tell nurses to give up even more of their rest time, they are putting patients’ safety at risk.

Providence nurses are saying no way to putting profits over safety. They know Providence executives got huge raises over three years; these hospital execs are now taking away more than $800,000/year in salary alone while asking nurses to give up more and more. Click here to join hundreds of others in telling CEO Hochman to keep nurses and patients safe at Kadlec and Sacred Heart.

2) Join Friday’s rally at Kadlec

This Friday, March 15, Kadlec nurses and community supporters will rally to Keep Kadlec Nurses and Patients Safe from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at John Dam Plaza, 1815 George Washington Way, in Richland. They will be calling for Providence to:

PROTECT PATIENTS – Safe staffing language to provide safe staffing levels

PROTECT NURSES – Meaningful changes to end workplace violence

PROTECT BENEFITS – Keep existing medical benefits and paid time off

Get details or RSVP at the rally’s Facebook event page.