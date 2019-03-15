Join Embassy Suites employees at their 1st picket line Tuesday

The following is from UNITE HERE Local 8:

SEATTLE — All union members and community supporters are invited to join hotel workers on the picket line at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Embassy Suites in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, 255 S. King St. The workers at the Embassy Suites in Pioneer Square won union recognition last May. They have been in contract negotiations since September 2018 and still do not have a fair contract.

Many workers are paid only minimum wage or slightly above minimum, and company health care plans can cost more than $300/month for coverage that does not include family members. Many of the employees cannot afford to live in or near Seattle, and have to commute every day from as far as Puyallup and Tacoma.

They are asking the community to come out in support as they hit the streets on their first picket line. Support them as they demand a fair contract with a living wage, full family medical, and other basic rights and benefits other Local 8 members have won in their contracts.

Visit the event’s Facebook page to RSVP or get more information.

UNITE HERE Local 8 represents about 5,000 workers in the hospitality industries of Oregon and Washington state. Local 8 members work in hotels, restaurants, food service, and airport concessions. They include room cleaners, cooks, bartenders, bellmen, food and beverage servers, bussers, and dishwashers. Local 8′s parent union, UNITE HERE, represents hotel, food service, and gaming workers throughout the U.S. and Canada.