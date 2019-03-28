Join UNITE HERE 8 on Friday for discussion on I-124’s future

The following is from UNITE HERE Local 8:

SEATTLE — Please join UNITE HERE Local 8 and Seattle hotel workers for story sharing and a discussion on the future of the Seattle Hotel Employees Health and Safety Initiative (I-124). The event will occur from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at the Seattle Central Library, 1000 4th Ave., in the Washington Mutual Room on the 4th floor.

On Christmas Eve 2018, the Washington Court of Appeals struck down I-124 on the grounds that it violates the single subject rule for initiatives under state law. UNITE HERE Local 8 and the City of Seattle have requested state Supreme Court review of the decision. Now, the Seattle City Council is considering taking up legislation that will keep the protections found in the initiative in place regardless of the hotel industry’s ongoing legal attacks.

Hotel workers invite you to join them for story sharing and discussion on the future of this important legislation. Members will share their stories on the difference I-124 made since it was passed by voters in 2016 — with a resounding 77 percent “yes” vote — and why the thousands of hotel workers in Seattle need action to reinstate these health and safety protections.

We will learn about unsafe workloads, sexual harassment and violence, unaffordable healthcare, lack of job security, and fear of retaliation – all issues that workers have been confronted with since the appellate court ruling.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to RSVP.