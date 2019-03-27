Race and Labor: Join WSLC for film, workshop on April 4-5

SEATTLE — April 4 will mark the 51st anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. There is no better time to reflect on the many ways in which the struggles for social justice and economic justice are fundamentally connected.

All union leaders, staff and rank-and-file members are invited to join the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO for a screening and discussion of At the River I Stand starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Come early at 5 p.m. for some refreshments and fellowship. RSVP here.

The next day — Friday, April 5 — join the WSLC for an all-day Race and Labor Training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP here. This training is a deep-dive conversation about racial justice and equity, examining the history of the labor movement and collectively tackling racism in organized labor.

Both events will be held at Painters District Council 5 in Seattle at 6770 E. Marginal Way South, Building E, Room 370.

Since WSLC delegates approved Resolution #12 at the council’s 2015 Convention, these workshops — developed with community partners, nationally acclaimed labor educator and writer Bill Fletcher, Jr., and the Washington State Labor Education and Research Center — have been conducted across the state.

For more details on both events by emailing Richard Cox or calling him at at 206-281-8901.