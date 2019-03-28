Rep. Derek Kilmer receives ‘Friend of SPEEA’ award

SEATAC (March 28, 2019) — U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) was recognized by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA/IFPTE 2001) with the 2019 “Friend of SPEEA” award at this year’s Northwest Regional banquet. The award recognizes local elected officials for their advocacy on behalf aerospace professionals and labor advocates.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized by the folks at SPEEA,” Kilmer said. “I work every day to create more economic opportunity and make life better for the people I represent, including my neighbors and friends who are engineers, pilots, technical workers and aerospace professionals. I want to thank SPEEA for the award and for their tireless work on behalf of the hardworking men and women in our community. I will continue to ensure I am doing all I can to support American workers so that they can compete in an ever-evolving economy.”

The Northwest Legislative and Public Affairs Committee members, who include Boeing engineers, technical workers and pilots who meet with state and federal lawmakers on behalf of SPEEA, select a leader each year to recognize local elected officials.

“Representative Derek Kilmer has been an outspoken supporter of worker issues, SPEEA members and a supporter of IFPTE members – including our brothers and sisters in the federal arena – for his entire career,” said Jimmie Mathis, vice-chair of Northwest Legislative and Public Affairs and SPEEA Executive Board officer. “He has always listened carefully to his constituents and their employers to find what is working for our region and what improvements are needed. Where possible, he reaches across the aisle to seek bipartisan solutions. We are grateful for his support and proud to present 6th District Congressman Derek Kilmer with our 2019 ‘Friend of SPEEA’ award.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Kilmer introduced the bipartisan Skills Investment Act of 2019, which would expand Coverdell Education Savings Accounts – tax advantaged savings accounts for educational expenses – so American workers could use the accounts to pay for skills training, apprenticeships, and professional development. Rep. Kilmer has worked with IFPTE and others representing those working at Naval Base Kitsap to address issues related to overtime pay and travel reimbursements. Additionally, Rep. Kilmer has fought tirelessly to protect Davis-Bacon prevailing wage laws which support the middle class, the backbone of the American economy.

SPEEA/IFPTE 2001, is a professional aerospace labor union representing more than 22,650 engineers, technical workers, pilots and other professionals in the aerospace industry. Presently, the union represents employees at the Boeing Co., Spirit AeroSystems, and Triumph Composite Systems. Members work in Washington, Kansas, Oregon, Utah, Florida and California. Organized in 1946, SPEEA is an affiliated local union of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE).