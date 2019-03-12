Tell your legislators to support state contractor accountability

The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees, AFSCME Council 28:

OLYMPIA (March 12, 2019) — Each year the State of Washington outsources more and more public services to private contractors. Outsourcing doesn’t just threaten state employees’ jobs; it transfers billions in taxpayer dollars to private hands with minimal requirements for ensuring transparency, accountability and quality services. Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for state employees to have to go back and fix work that has been contracted out.

Lawmakers need to hear from you about legislation that would hold private contractors accountable. Click here to send your legislators an email about HB 1521.

Phone calls are even more effective. You can reach your legislators at 1-855-982-1762.

● Evaluation — HB 1521 would require an honest evaluation and comparison to determine if outsourcing is more efficient.

● Oversight — HB 1521 would require agencies to follow up and monitor their agreements.

● Accountability — When private contractors are found to have not met their obligations, HB 1521 would put them on the hook — not taxpayers.

Thank you for taking the time to contact your representatives and senator on this important legislation.