Trump █████ justice ● ‘Force’ for farmworkers ● Microsoft leads

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

► BREAKING from the AP — Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says — Public at last, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president… Mueller evaluated 10 episodes for possible obstruction of justice, including Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president’s directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.

► From NPR — Read the redacted Mueller report here (PDF)

► In today’s Washington Post — Barr’s redactions on the Mueller report don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt (editorial) — The Mueller investigation and its report concern a foreign attack on the nation’s democracy, the reactions of the country’s leaders and the task that faces policymakers in securing democratic institutions against future intrusions. This is not a time for timidity on transparency.

► From Reuters — Barr defends Trump before release of special counsel’s Russia report — U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday offered a spirited defense of Trump ahead of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.

► From The Hill — Why William Barr should resign (by former U.S., Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman) — His blatant partisanship disqualifies him from continuing as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Neither Congress nor the public will trust that he has been objective and fair in what he has decided to make public of the report, nor will they believe that he can handle any further issues surrounding wrongdoing by Trump with integrity.

LOCAL

► From WFSE — Labor, community honor Jacquie Jones-Walsh — Washington’s social justice and labor communities lost a trailblazing leader this week. The news of Jacquie Jones-Walsh’s passing brought sadness and memories of her groundbreaking activism. Strongly rooted in her community, her identity, and her city, Jones-Walsh leaves an incredible legacy behind.

ALSO at The Stand — WSLC, community mourn passage of Jacquie Jones-Walsh

► In today’s News Tribune — Friction over staff cuts boils over in Puyallup. Teachers: Superintendent ‘has got to go’ — Puyallup teachers cast a vote of no confidence in the superintendent Tuesday night, citing frustrations over position eliminations and lack of communication. “We say Superintendent Yeomans has got to go,” said Puyallup Education Association President Karen McNamara.

► In the Daily World — School board approves staff reductions in Aberdeen — The school board meeting in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School Tuesday night was packed with teachers, parents and community members concerned about a plan to reduce staff — 23 through layoffs and 23 more through attrition — for next school year.

BOEING

► In today’s Seattle Times — Boeing chief claims steady progress on “final” 737 MAX fix, as Canada insists pilots get simulator training — Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that company test pilots are flying the 737 MAX out of Boeing Field with the needed software fix “in its final form,” and that the jetmaker had successfully completed “the final test flight prior to the certification flight.”

THIS WASHINGTON



► In today’s Seattle Times — Former Sen. Margarita Prentice, ‘a force’ who fought for farmworkers, dies at 88 — As a rookie legislator, she disregarded advice to keep quiet and listen to leadership. She played a central role in securing full unemployment benefits for farmworkers. In the 1990s, Sen. Prentice was instrumental in getting the Legislature to provide funds for farmworker housing. “Si, se puede (Yes we can)!” she told supporters from the Capitol steps. But farmworker issues represented only a fraction of her interests, which also included health care for women and low-income people, minimum-wage laws and support for the University of Washington Autism Center.

► In the Peninsula Daily News — Community colleges protest pay — The Peninsula College protest at the Conrad Dyar Fountain in Port Angeles on Tuesday was part of a larger action by faculty and students at state community and technical colleges. Organizers estimated about 1,000 people walked out of classes at the three Seattle College campuses; Shoreline Community College and Peninsula College faculty and students walked out of classes Tuesday, urging the Legislature to invest in their schools.

► In today’s Seattle Times — Permanent daylight saving time passes state Senate 46-2; here’s what’s next — Even if Gov. Jay Inslee signs the measure, Washington would be allowed to observe permanent daylight time only if Congress passes legislation allowing states to do so.

► In today’s (Everett) Herald — Seeking compromise on data privacy, Dems found controversy — Microsoft, Amazon and Comcast got invited to to help craft language but consumer groups did not.

NATIONAL

► In today’s — Instagram memers are unionizing — They generate the engagement that helps keep Instagram growing—but, they argue, the multibillion-dollar platform doesn’t pay them for their work, or give them any control. So they’re fighting back. And before you write off IG Meme Union Local 69-420 as a joke, the organizers of the collective would like you to know that they are very serious.

TODAY’S MUST-READ

► In today’s Seattle Times — More companies need transparency on sexual-harassment cases (by Ruchika Tulshyan) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has promised more “transparency around the outcomes from these (discrimination) investigations,” with a view to publish “at least once a year” information about the types of concerns raised, the rate that violations occur and the types of discipline imposed. I cannot overstate how remarkable this is for a company of this size. The standard operating procedure when it comes to discrimination in large companies has long favored perpetrators. In an attempt to uphold a company’s image, sexual harassment or assault victims — disproportionately women — are too often silenced. When a claim does make it through investigations, a woman’s reputation is cemented as a “troublemaker,” while the man, who is most likely senior, is given a free pass… Microsoft sets an important precedent and I look forward to seeing the results of their reporting. Now that they’ve laid the groundwork, here’s hoping other companies in our region will quickly follow suit.

