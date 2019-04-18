Worker Memorial Day events across state

Each year on Worker Memorial Day, April 28, working people throughout the world remember those who were hurt or killed on the job, and renew our struggle for safe workplaces.

“In recent decades, we’ve made great progress in making workplaces safer and protecting workers. Still, too many workers are being killed and injured on the job,” said Larry Brown, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. “And for the past two-plus years, the Trump administration has conducted an all-out assault on regulations — pushing to weaken, roll back or repeal the protections and rights we fought so hard to win. We must fight back and continue to push forward.”

Several Worker Memorial Day events are planned throughout Washington state during the week of April 28, including:

SEATTLE — Wednesday, April 24 at 11:30 a.m. — Join the MLK Labor for a Worker Memorial Day commemoration to honor those who have died in 2018 from a work-related injury or illness in King County. It will be at the University of Washington’s HUB North Ballroom, 4001 E. Stevens Way. Get details.

EVERETT — Wednesday, April 24 from 5 to 5:45 p.m. — The Snohomish County Labor Council will hold its annual Workers Memorial Observance at the Workers Memorial in the Mission Courtyard at the corner of Wetmore and Pacific in Everett. Get details.

OLYMPIA/TUMWATER — Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries will conduct its annual commemoration at L&I’s central building, 7273 Linderson Way S.W. in Tumwater. Get details.

SPOKANE — Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. — The Spokane Regional Labor Council, AFL-CIO will host its annual Worker Memorial Day Ceremony in Mission Park, 1208 E. Mission Ave. in Spokane. Get details.

TACOMA — Monday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. — Local 793 of the Washington Federation of State Employees will host a Worker Memorial Day observance on the grounds of Western State Hospital, 9601 Steilacoom Boulevard SW. WFSE has invited all affiliates of the Pierce County Central Labor Council to join them. Speakers and a solemn reading of the names of the Pierce County workers who died in the last year will begin at noon. Get details.

BELLINGHAM — Monday, April 29 at noon — The Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO will conduct its Worker Memorial Remembrance at the Worker Memorial Monument outside the Bellingham City Library, 210 Lottie St. Get details.

If you know of more events, please contact us and let us know so we can add them to this list.

The AFL-CIO has a list of events planned across the country.