Attend Working People’s Summit on May 19 at WSLC in Olympia

OLYMPIA — All union officers, stewards, staff, and rank-and-file members — plus members of pro-labor community partners — are invited to attend and support an important working people’s summit in Olympia, “Igniting Union Power,” planned for Sunday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis-Williams Building (WSLC), 906 Columbia St. SW.

Hosted by the Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council and the Washington Works Together table of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, workers from across the South Sound will join together on May 19 for a day of workshops, discussions and collective action designed to supercharge the area’s local unions. Following extreme right-to-work (for less) attacks and court decisions, rank-and-file union members and their community partners must invigorate, educate and connect to build a powerful, prosperous 21st century labor movement.

The $10 registration fee covers materials, breakfast and lunch. Click here to register and RSVP at the Facebook event page for updates and additional information.

Organizational sponsorship opportunities are also available to help offset costs for the day. Email Ingrid Chapman for more information.