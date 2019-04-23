Join refinery safety advocates at events in Seattle, Burlington

OLYMPIA (April 23, 2019) — Nine years after the fatal explosion and fire at the Tesoro refinery in Anacortes, the state’s Department of Labor and Industries will soon give formal notice of rulemaking to strengthen the regulations aimed at preventing catastrophic explosions in Washington state’s refineries.

The BlueGreen Alliance and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO are inviting all to attend one or both of these upcoming events to learn more about these important new rules. Participants will hear from representatives from the United Steelworkers, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the BlueGreen Alliance, Sierra Club, and other partners about how your organization can help us make these rules as strong as possible. Events are free and open to the public, and there will be food – please RSVP to stephaniec@bluegreenalliance.org and indicate if you have dietary restrictions.

SEATTLE — Wednesday, May 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Davis Wright Tremaine, 920 5th Avenue, Suite 3300. Lunch provided with RSVP.

BURLINGTON — Thursday, May 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. Hosted by the United Steelworkers, BlueGreen Alliance, Evergreen Islands, and RE Sources for Sustainable Communities. Get more details here.

Strong regulations for refinery operations — called “Process Safety Management” — will help protect refinery workers from tragedies like were suffered at Tesoro, and in addition will protect surrounding communities and the natural environment from explosions, fires, and releases of toxic substances into our air and water.

Safety advocates expect continued opposition by the oil industry to improving the regulations. That’s why it’s important to become informed and be ready to weigh in about the importance of keeping Washington’s workers, communities, and our natural environment safe.

Learn more about these issues on this edition of the Speak Up Speak Out radio program featuring interviews from key stakeholders who explain why this is so important.