‘Labor Will Feed the People’ play April 13 to benefit PSARA

Seattle Labor Chorus plans special performance at WSLC in Seattle

SEATTLE — More than 20 members of the Seattle Labor Chorus will reenact their play, “Labor Will Feed the People,” as part of the 100-year celebration of the Seattle General Strike and a fundraiser to benefit Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action (PSARA). Experience this historic moment featuring the voices of workers, politicians, and live music on Saturday, April 13 at the Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Ave. S. in Seattle. The live performance begins at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Conor Casey, the UW Labor Archivist.

The play, created by playwright Ed Mast and the Seattle Labor Chorus in collaboration with the UW Labor Archives of Washington and historian James Gregory, was first performed at the Museum of History and Industry in February 2019 to much acclaim. It depicts the six days that Seattle stood still as thousands of workers walked off the job. Making headlines around the world, the 1919 General Strike inspired others in the labor movement both nationally and internationally.

The Seattle Labor Chorus sings in support of working people at strikes, rallies, protests, and union halls; at annual meetings; at benefits for good causes; for book launches; at memorials; and at the Northwest Folklife Festival. Many of the Chorus members are also PSARA members who are donating their time and talent as part of PSARA’s Give Big 2019 Fundraising Campaign.

Beverages and snacks will be provided at the April 13 performance. Admission is free but donations to PSARA — in the amount you can afford — will be gratefully accepted. Please RSVP to organizer@PSARA.org for April 13 reservations, or contact Karen Richter at fundraising@psara.org for further information.