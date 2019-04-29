Support Amazon’s security staff on May Day

SEATTLE — Once again, union members and supporters of immigrant rights will be marching Wednesday in Seattle at the 20th Annual May Day March & Rally, which begins at 1 p.m. at Seattle’s Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St. (Get details at the Facebook event page.)

But union members and community supporters are also encouraged to show their solidarity with security officers who are organizing to form a union on Amazon’s campus. They will rally at 4 p.m., as the May Day march makes a stop in front of the Doppler Building, 2021 7th Ave. There SIS security officers and supporters will speak out on the need for good stable jobs for all workers on Amazon’s campus.

“I was committed to my job at SIS and was even set to interview for a leadership position. But when I asked for a religious accommodation, management ignored me, and I was ultimately fired for my tone of voice,” said Nyagam Tharjiath, former SIS officer.

“When I asked to take a lunch at SIS, my supervisor told me they didn’t have enough guards for me to take a lunch,” said Josh Long, another former SIS officer. “But lunch was taken out of my paycheck anyway. Security officers at Amazon need a union so they can speak up without fear of getting fired.”

Amazon security officers are organizing with SEIU6 Property Services NW, which represents more than 7,000 janitors, security officers, airport workers, and allied industries workers in Washington state. Get more information about Wednesday’s rally at the Facebook event page.