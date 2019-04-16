Tweet support for KUOW staff TODAY amid tough contract talks

The following is from SAG-AFTRA:

SEATTLE — Join SAG-AFTRA members and supporters Tuesday, April 16 at noon for a Twitter blast to show solidarity with KUOW workers at the bargaining table.

More than a year after staff at KUOW-FM 94.9, a National Public Radio member station in Seattle, overwhelmingly elected to join together with SAG-AFTRA, they have finally reached the economics portion of their first union contract negotiations. After waiting months for a counterproposal from management, workers were offered a mere 1% raise for 2019 and 0% for 2018.

TAKE A STAND — Let KUOW staff know that you have their back by tweeting your support starting at noon today (Tuesday, April 16). Make sure you include @KUOW and the hashtags #WeMakeKUOW #SoundStoriesSoundWages