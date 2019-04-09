The Stand

Urge support for affordable health care bill

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cascade Care (ESSB 5526) will cut health insurance costs, ensure quality care

 

The following Action Alert is from the Washington Work and Family Coalition, which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and several of its affiliated unions:

OLYMPIA (April 9, 2019) — Did you see the recent survey finding that Americans borrowed $88 billion last year to pay for health care? Additionally, 25 percent skipped treatment because of the high cost. It’s true, and we bet you know someone affected by high health care costs this past year.

Let’s tell our legislators that Washington families deserve affordable health care.

We can do better for Washington families with ESSB 5526, Cascade Care. This legislation will reduce the amount Washingtonians pay for health insurance and deductibles while assuring access to quality care in the individual market. It will provide a safety net for individuals and families with no other insurance option, while improving the entire health care system by driving down costs. To make health care affordable, Cascade Care also includes cost transparency and containment measures.

But industry lobbyists are pushing hard to strip common sense caps on what hospitals can charge, and to take away the provisions that would make health care accessible for working families.

Urge your State Representatives to pass ESSB 5526, with meaningful cost caps that will make health care more affordable.

Learn more about Cascade Care here.

Short URL: http://www.thestand.org/?p=75680

Posted by on Apr 9 2019. Filed under STATE GOVERNMENT. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

WASHINGTON IS A UNION STATE!

Union membership is on the rise here in Washington state. CLICK HERE to find out why, and how YOU can get started forming a Union at your workplace!

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Archives

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes