Walter Bodle’s ‘Solidarity Now’ photo exhibit opens April 11

SEATTLE — Please join the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and Seattle photographer Walter Bodle at the opening reception of “Solidarity Now: A Photographic Exhibit Celebrating the Men and Women of Our Labor Unions” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at the WSLC Seattle office, 321 16th Ave. S. Drinks and appetizers will be served.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to see these amazing photos of working people in Washington state,” said WSLC President Larry Brown. “This is a traveling exhibit and we encourage all union organizations to make arrangements to display the photos at your union hall and celebrate the union women and men that make Washington great.”

For 30 years, Walter Bodle was a Compton (CA) High School civics teacher who was also active in the teachers union of that district. In 1990, Walter retired and returned to Seattle with his wife, Lynne Iglitzin. He is the founder of Youth in Focus, a non-profit youth photography organization in Seattle that provides underserved youth with the instruction, resources, and equipment they need to share their unique and personal stories through photography.

Bodle credits his step-son, labor attorney Dmitri Iglitzin, for the introduction to labor organizations of the Northwest, their members , their values and their challenges.

“With the title, ‘Solidarity Now,’ I am hoping to show that with all of today’s rapid changes in goods and services we still depend on a strong and dedicated work force to keep the machine (economy) moving,” Bodle said.

Come see his exhibit on Thursday, April 11 at the WSLC Seattle office. And if you are interested in showing the exhibit at your union hall or event, contact him at wbodle1024@gmail.com.