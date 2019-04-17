WSLC, community mourn passage of Jacquie Jones-Walsh

SEATTLE (April 17, 2019) — Washington State Labor Council Vice President Jacquie Jones-Walsh, a longtime member of the Washington Federation of State Employees/AFSCME and State President of the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW), has passed away.

In addition to representing CLUW on the WSLC Executive Board and being active in WFSE Local 843, Jones-Walsh also served in many capacities in labor and community organizations, including as Vice President of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists and the Seattle/King County NAACP, and on the Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition.

“Jacquie’s unexpected passing is a major loss for the labor movement in Washington state,” said WSLC President Larry Brown. “I’ve known Jacquie for more than 30 years and she’s been a tireless advocate for women’s rights in the workplace, racial justice, and public employees at all levels of government. She and her family are in our thoughts as we celebrate Jacquie’s proud legacy by continuing to fight for the issues she was so passionate about.”

In recent months, Jones-Walsh had been active in the campaign to approve Initiative 1000, which would end the state’s ban on affirmative action programs that provide equal opportunity in education, employment and contracting. It would also expand affirmative action to include women, veterans, people with disabilities, and all people of color. The WSLC has endorsed this Initiative to the Legislature, and is urging lawmakers to approve it this session.

In a release, the NAACP said, “Jacquie has done incomparable work with the NAACP; this is an overwhelming loss for our community. We are sending thoughts and prayers to Jacquie’s family and friends as well as celebrating her life and legacy.”

Information on memorial services will be provided at The Stand when they are available.