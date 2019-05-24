April Sims, Jeff Johnson will receive awards June 3 at WSLC

SEATTLE — All union members and community supporters are invited to attend a special award ceremony as April Sims, Secretary-Treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and former WSLC President Jeff Johnson are each presented with the World Peace Prize of “Roving Ambassador for Peace.” The presentation ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 in the union hall at the WSLC, 321 16th Ave. S. in Seattle. Refreshments will be provided.

The awards will be presented by Father Sean McManus, Chief Judge of the World Peace Prize and founder of the Irish National Caucus, and Barbara Flaherty, Corporate Manager of the World Peace Prize. Recipients are chosen by a 14-member panel of International and Interfaith judges representing all major religions in the world.

“Labor leaders who spend their entire lives working in solidarity for justice for working men and women are, indeed, working for peace—not only nationally but also globally,” McManus said.

Johnson served the WSLC for 32 years, including his last eight as President, before retiring at the end of 2018. Sims, who currently serves as WSLC Secretary Treasurer, is the first Black woman to be elected as a WSLC executive officer.

Past recipients of the World Peace Prize of Roving Ambassador for Peace include AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and AFL-CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre. Learn more about the award here.