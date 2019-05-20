Cascade Regional Blood Services workers plan picket May 22

TACOMA — Employees at Cascade Regional Blood Services (CRBS) in Tacoma, who are represented by Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 8, will be staging an informational picket on Wednesday, May 22. All union members and community supporters are invited and encouraged to join these workers at 220 South I St. on Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. to send a message to CRBS management that their employees deserve a fair wage increase after three years of sacrifice.

CRBS employees have sacrificed for the last three years to help the organization, founded by the Pierce County Central Labor Council over 70 years ago, get back on its feet after losing a major contract for their services. Now, CRBS has partnered with Key Biologics, an international company that supplies bio-pharmaceutical research products. With this partnership, it is time to help out those hard-working employees of CRBS who supported the organization during hard times.

For more information, email OPEIU 8’s Leslie Liddle or call 360-701-6615.

OPEIU Local 8 is a progressive, democratically run union working for social and economic justice since 1945. Local 8 represents more than 6,000 members all over Washington state working in many settings including offices, health and home care, housing, social services, the insurance industry, legal services and the public sector.