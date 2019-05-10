IBU’s Alan Coté has passed away; celebration of his life is May 18

SEATTLE (May 10, 2019) — Alan Coté, past President of the Inlandboatmen’s Union from 2005 to 2017, passed away last month at the age of 61. The IBU would like to invite the labor community to a celebration of Brother Coté’s life from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 in Hall 1 of the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 1st Ave. A food/beverage buffet will follow the memorial service. This memorial is hosted by the Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific, Maritime Division ILWU.

Coté’s involvement with the IBU began in 1989 at Crowley Maritime, where he worked as a towboat cook. He attended union meetings, became an active union member, and was elected to serve as shop steward. In 1997, Coté was elected to the Crowley Bargaining Committee. Two years later, he was chosen by co-workers to serve as Special Towboat Patrolman, where he continued until 2005. That same year, Coté was elected to serve as IBU’s National President, where the membership returned him to office until 2017. Cote also served on the ILWU International Executive Board a total of four terms from 2006 to 2018.

Coté played an active role in efforts to coordinate with other maritime unions at the regional and national level. He served as both the President and the Secretary-Treasurer of the Puget Sound Maritime Trades Council and was instrumental in organizing the Maritime Labor Alliance.

“Alan Coté devoted decades of his life to serving members of the IBU and ILWU,” said ILWU International President Willie Adams. “We will honor his memory by continuing the struggles he led to strengthen the union that he loved so much. Rest in peace, Brother Coté.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Alan Coté’s name to The Seattle Seafarers’ Center, 3568 W Marginal Way SW, Seattle WA 98106; or the University of Washington Foundation Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies/Community Outreach & Events Fund, University of WA, Box 353530, Seattle WA 98195-3530.

For more information, email Terri Mast or call 206-284-6001 x20.