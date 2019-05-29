More in Congress join effort to curb workplace violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 29, 2019) — A month ago, supporters of safe workplaces began a campaign to curb workplace violence, the third-leading cause of death on the job, resulting in nearly 29,000 serious lost-time injuries for workers each year. Health care and social service workers are at greatest risk of violence on the job because of their direct contact with patient and client care.

Thousands have contacted their U.S. Representatives to urge their support of new legislation to protect health care and social service workers from violent incidents. Now the list of co-sponsors has grown to 154 members of Congress. Among members from Washington state, Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-WA-1st), Rick Larsen (D-WA-2nd), Kim Schrier (D-WA-8th) and Adam Smith (D-WA-9th) have now signed as co-sponsors, joining original co-sponsor Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7th).

TAKE A STAND — Let’s keep up the pressure! Click here to send your U.S. Representative a message urging them to co-sponsor H.R. 1309, which directs the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require health care and social service employers to write and implement a workplace violence prevention plan to prevent and protect employees from violent incidents.

“Health care and social service workers face a disproportionate amount of violence at work, and the data shows that these incidents are on the rise,” said Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), the sponsor of H.R. 1309. “Safety experts, employees, and members of Congress have been pressing OSHA to address this outsized risk of violence for years, but have seen no meaningful action. This legislation is the result of a five-year process to build the foundation for long overdue change to protect America’s caring professions.”