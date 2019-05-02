Teamsters at Supervalu warehouse in Tacoma to rally, picket Thursday

The following is from Teamsters Local 117:

TACOMA (May 2, 2019) — More than one hundred Teamster warehouse workers and drivers employed at UNFI’s Supervalu distribution center in Tacoma will hold a rally and picketing action today (Thursday) to protest UNFI’s refusal to honor its contract with the Teamsters when the company relocates operations to Centralia later this year.

The picketing action will take place at the Supervalu/UNFI distribution center (1525 E D St in Tacoma) on Thursday, May 2 starting at 10 a.m.

United Natural Foods, Inc., a huge natural and organic grocery foods distributor, finalized its $2.9 billion acquisition of Supervalu last October, then abruptly announced earlier this year that they would be moving work from the Tacoma facility to Centralia.

In meetings with the Teamsters, UNFI has stated that it does not intend to honor clear language in its contract with Teamsters Locals 117 and 313 that addresses what happens if the Tacoma facility is moved anywhere else in Washington State. This contract language preserves family wages, a guaranteed pension and strong union health and welfare benefits.

UNFI has a history of labor unrest with the Teamsters. In December 2012, members of Teamsters Local 117 employed at UNFI’s distribution center in Auburn entered into a 9-week strike over a number of alleged violations of federal labor law.

WHO:

Warehouse Workers at UNFI/Supervalu

April Sims, Secretary-Treasurer – Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

John Scearcy, Secretary-Treasurer – Teamsters Local 117

WHAT/WHEN:

SUPERVALU/UNFI PICKETING ACTION & RALLY

Thursday, May 2, 2019

10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Supervalu Distribution Center

1525 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98421