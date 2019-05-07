Support nurses May 9 in Spokane, Richland

Nurses and Community Picket/Rallies from 2-5 p.m. at Sacred Heart, Kadlec

The nurses at Providence Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane have our backs. They’d do anything to save more lives and heal more people. But now these nurses are fighting to keep themselves and their patients safe at Kadlec and Sacred Heart.

The Washington State Nurses Association is asking community supporters to help these nurses push for better wages, safer staffing, improved benefits, greater protection from workplace violence, and more control over their work lives. The WSNA invites all to attend simultaneous Nurses and Community Picket/Rallies from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 outside Sacred Heart Medical Center, 201 W. 8th Ave. (McClellan & 8th) in Spokane and outside Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 1001 Stevens Dr. in Richland. Get details and RSVP at the Facebook event pages for the Spokane and Richland pickets.

Providence is resisting its nurses’ common-sense proposals to ensure safe staffing 24/7 and improve patient and nurse safety. Instead, even as Providence executive salaries have soared, management is trying to cut paid time off and extended illness benefits for nurses.

For the first time in 26 years, the WSNA has organized these coordinated informational pickets. Join them as they come together and stand united, not only as union members, but as members of the community willing to stand up to Providence in solidarity. Let’s make our voices heard and demand a fair contract.