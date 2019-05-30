Support St. Joseph nurses Friday in Tacoma

TACOMA — This Friday, May 31, members of the Washington State Nurses Association who work at St. Joseph Medical Center will be rallying to cheer on their bargaining team prior to their next session with a federal mediator.

All union members and community supporters are invited to join them and show your support on Friday. Gather outside the Holiday Inn Express, 2102 South C St. in Tacoma, from 7 to 8 a.m. as St. Joe’s nurses come off duty and rally beginning at 8 a.m. Carpooling encourages as parking will be limited.

St. Joseph’s Tacoma nurses are united in their call for safe staffing — and against incredibly unsafe, management mandated “alternative staffing.” The WSNA reports:

Alternative staffing appears to be an attempt by administration to circumvent the state law on safe staffing, its own staffing policies/plans, and the facility’s statutorily empowered staffing committee — all in the name of a race to the bottom in nurse staffing. Basically, at the end of the day what “alternative staffing” means is this: management wants to staff the absolute minimum number of nurses that they care to, on any unit, at any time, no matter patient census or acuity, and based on no written policy or research-based guideline. It’s the height of absurdity and must be stopped.

Let’s show St. Joseph Medical Center management what Union Solidarity looks like on Friday! Bring your Union banners and flags, if you have them. Ask members of your local. friends and family to join you. There’ll be coffee and doughnuts to get you going!

If you have any questions or need more information, email Hanna Welander or call her at 206-575-7979 x3035.