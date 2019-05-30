Uber, Lyft drivers will caravan Thursday to demand fair pay

The following is from Teamsters Local 117:

SEATTLE (May 30, 2019) — Uber and Lyft drivers will caravan together through Seattle neighborhoods to City Hall on Thursday to demand fair pay, a due process to appeal deactivations, and a voice. The Driver Caravan will embark from the Masjid al-Taqwa mosque in Seattle’s Central District on Thursday, May 30 at 11:15 a.m. and weave through Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle.

The route will take drivers on a slow vehicle procession through three Seattle neighborhoods with some of the greatest concentration of Uber and Lyft customers. Members of the media are welcome to ride along with drivers during the action.

Drivers will conclude their caravan at 12:30 p.m. at Seattle City Hall where they will deliver their demands to City officials along with a new report exposing how Uber and Lyft are pocketing an increasingly greater share of rider payment in the Seattle market while drivers are earning less.

The study, Uber/Lyft take more, pay drivers less, is based on an analysis of company financial reports combined with trip-level data collected by drivers in Seattle. When Uber and Lyft first came to Seattle, drivers were paid 80 percent of what riders were charged. Today, on the median trip in Seattle, drivers received just 69 percent, according to the report published by the App-Based Drivers Association.