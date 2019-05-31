The Stand

UW Postdocs reach tentative deal on historic first contract

The following is from UW Postdocs United:

SEATTLE (May 31, 2019) — Postdoctoral Scholars at the University of Washington, who voted to join UAW Local 4121 a year ago, reached a tentative agreement last night with UW Administration on a first-ever collective bargaining agreement.  A ratification vote will be held in the next week.

“Our tentative agreement is an important milestone in our campaign to improve standards for research at UW and across the country,” said Tina Angerer, a Postdoc in the Bioengineering Department and bargaining team member. “One year after voting to form our union, we have negotiated a contract that our bargaining committee believes will improve the quality of life and working experience for all UW Postdocs going forward.”

Last night’s agreement comes after a year-long campaign to win protections for the nearly 1,000 Postdocs who perform cutting edge research in labs across campus, and deliver millions of dollars of grants annually for the University.  Workers had occupied UW President Ana Mari Cauce’s office demanding the right to vote, staged rallies and delivered numerous open letters with majority participation, and organized with campus and community allies to demonstrate the problems Postdocs face. On May 8, Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda held a special work session focused on the sky-high rates of discrimination and harassment experienced by Postdocs at UW.

The specific dates/times of the contract ratification vote will be announced Friday.

