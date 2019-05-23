WSLC backs Sen. Liz Lovelett, takes action on ballot measures

Council will urge union members to affirm I-1000, oppose Eyman’s I-976

(May 23, 2019) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the state’s largest union organization representing the interests of some 550,000 rank-and-file members, has endorsed Washington State Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes) in her bid to retain the 40th District seat in this fall’s special election.

Lovelett was appointed to the Senate in February following the resignation of Sen. Kevin Ranker. Prior to her appointment, she was twice elected to the Anacortes City Council. The mother of two elementary-age children, Lovelett is the youngest mom in the State Senate, a perspective that she says guides her priorities around affordable childcare, education investments, and environmental leadership. (Learn more about Lovelett here.)

“Senator Lovelett has been a champion for working families from the moment she arrived in Olympia,” said WSLC President Larry Brown. “She has already emerged as a leader on fixing our state’s regressive tax code, supporting public schools and colleges, and this year’s passage of the job-creating 100% clean energy bill. Washington’s labor movement is proud to support Liz Lovelett’s candidacy and we look forward to sharing her strong voting record with our members in Northwest Washington.”

The WSLC makes election endorsements in races for Congress, statewide offices and judicial races, State Legislature, and statewide ballot measures. The WSLC considers these endorsements at its annual convention or at its political endorsement (COPE) convention on even-numbered years. The WSLC Executive Board is also empowered to consider endorsements.

At its quarterly meeting held last week in SeaTac, the board made the following endorsements:

Referendum 88 – YES

If this measure qualifies for the statewide ballot, voters will be asked whether to approve or reject I-1000 as passed by the State Legislature. I-1000, which was unanimously endorsed by the WSLC, ends the state’s ban on affirmative action programs that provide equal opportunity in education, employment and contracting. I-1000 will ensure fair opportunities for women, veterans, people with disabilities, and all people of color. Vote YES on Ref. 88.

* Although the WSLC is urging a YES vote if Ref. 88 qualifies for the ballot, the council is urging union members and their families DO NOT SIGN the Ref. 88 petitions. If it fails to qualify for the ballot, I-1000 — as signed by more than 300,000 voters and already approved by the Legislature — will stand.

Initiative 976 – NO

This Tim Eyman initiative would limit Motor Vehicle Excise Taxes (MVET) to $30. If approved, it will cut funding for transportation infrastructure in every corner of the state, including safety projects, road maintenance, transit service, expansion of light rail, ferry service, and even the Washington State Patrol. It would also cost many cities and towns across the state the local funds they spend to repair and maintain roads and transportation services. Vote NO on I-976.

WSLC delegates will consider additional endorsement action at the WSLC’s 2019 Convention on July 25-27 at the SeaTac Doubletree Hotel.

For information about labor endorsements for county and municipal elections, contact the regional Central Labor Council in your area.