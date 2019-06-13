H-2A farmworkers at King Fuji strike over abusive conditions

MATTAWA, Wash. (June 13, 2019) — Farmworkers here on the H-2A-visa agricultural guestworker program went on stri-ke Wednesday due to abusive conditions and retaliation from their employer, King Fuji Farms, according to Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworker union affiliated with the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.



FUJ is on site supporting the workers and demanding that the employer negotiate for better working conditions.

TAKE A STAND — Union and community supporters of farmworkers are urged to call 509-628-1619 and demand that King Fuji and its affiliates treat workers fairly. Ask that they guarantee better conditions for the workers by signing a legally binding agreement with the workers and their representatives. (This phone number goes to Tagaris Winery, which is under the same ownership as King Fuji and is listed as the phone number to call on the H2A contract.) Also, supporters can email nathan@kingfuji.com with the same message.

King Fuji is also the farm where there was a mumps outbreak last month in which more than 100 exposed workers were quarantined.

