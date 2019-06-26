Join Providence workers at pickets Thursday

Providence workers across Washington state are joining together Thursday to conduct informational pickets and leafleting against proposed cuts of benefits for thousands of workers. These workers all have contracts that are now expired.

All union members and community supporters are invited to join them at the following actions on Thursday, June 27, 2019:

SPOKANE from 2 to 5 p.m. — Informational picket at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, 8th & McClellan. UFCW 21 members will be joined by members of Washington State Nurses Association.

OLYMPIA from 2 to 5 p.m. — Informational picket at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lilly & Ensign.

EVERETT from 3 to 6 p.m. — Informational picket at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Colby & 13th.

WALLA WALLA — Leafleting action at Providence St Mary’s Medical Center, 401 Poplar St., from 7 to 8 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Despite making $24.4 billion last year and paying their CEO more than $10 million, Providence is trying to take away the hard-earned benefits of workers, many whom have been dedicated employees for decades. These proposed takeaways include erasing millions of dollars’ worth of accrued sick-leave benefits and the ongoing failure to address staffing shortages.

UFCW 21 has more than 46,000 members across the state of Washington and is the largest UFCW local in the nation. By growing our union, we are building a movement for the 21st century, an inclusive and democratic union that pushes for racial, gender, economic and political justice. For more information, visit UFCW21.org.