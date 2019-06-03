Join WSLC officers at Tri-Cities Works Together event June 11

KENNEWICK — All union members and community supporters in the Tri-Cities area are invited to join Washington State Labor Council President Larry Brown and Secretary Treasurer April Sims at Tri-Cities Works Together, a Working People’s Happy Hour, on Tuesday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 6505 W. Canal Dr. in Kennewick. See the Facebook event page for details or to RSVP.

This is an opportunity to build stronger relationship between members of all of unions toward a stronger labor movement. Come and enjoy a beer or soft drink with other union members and let’s talk about how we can build union solidarity in southeast Washington. Pre-dinner snacks will be provided and drinks will be for sale at the bar.

In addition to the WSLC, this event is hosted by the Southeast Washington Central Labor Council, Teamsters 839, WA Education Association – Southeast Council, Kennewick Education Association, SEIU 775 and 1199NW, Public School Employees 1948 and more.

For more information, email Ingrid Chapman.