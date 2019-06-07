Pierce County Pride at Work kicks off June Pride month

By MONIKA WARNER

TACOMA (June 7, 2019) — In just over a year, Pierce County Pride at Work has proven to be serious about their commitment to labor and their influence in their communities. Their individual accomplishments of being labor, social justice, political, and business leaders as well as collective accomplishments of hosting the Tacoma Pride booth in 2018, sending delegates to the national Pride at Work convention, writing and passing a local law, and coordinating an LGBTQ social event which has international reach and impact.

Pride at Work is a nonprofit organization that represents LGBTQ union members and their allies. We are an officially recognized constituency group of the AFL-CIO that organizes mutual support between the organized labor movement and the LGBTQ community to further social and economic justice. The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is fortunate to support two of the nation’s 20 chapters in Pierce and King counties.

On Dec. 4, 2019, the Pierce County Pride at Work leaders were standing before the Tacoma City Council asking for change for the well-being of the LGBTQIA community and everyday visitors to the city. Supported by Pride at Work, Pierce County Central Labor Council, community organizations, and city leaders, the Tacoma City Council passed the bathroom bill to be implemented on June 1, 2019 requiring gender-neutral signage and access for single-use restrooms.

On the eve of that milestone, Pierce County Pride at Work continued their commitment to create change in Tacoma and across the globe. Pierce County Pride at Work joined with the Rainbow Center, and Pierce County Aids Foundation (PCAF) on May 31 to host an informational evening and fundraiser for OutRight Action International at Rock the Dock in Tacoma. OutRight Action International is a leading international LGBT human rights organization dedicated to improving the lives of people who experience discrimination or abuse on the basis of their sexual orientation, sex characteristics, or gender identity. More than 50 people gathered to hear about the courageous and essential work of OutRight and donate resources to expand their mission.

Real change is possible through our collective action. Our power can grow exponentially as we focus our goals and create strategies for change. As we gather together in camaraderie, our time, energy, influence, and connections can become a powerful force when pooled together. Our unions provide the foundational training in strategic planning, collective action, and analyzing power structures to empower us in creating a better world.

Queer community and allies are welcome at Pierce County Pride at Work monthly meetings to learn more about worker power, being active or joining a union, and becoming involved in community events.

Save the Dates! Upcoming Events:

Monthly meetings on first Thursdays at 630 p.m. at Pacific Southern in Tacoma

Join us at Tacoma Pridefest on July 13

Find us on Facebook. Questions? Contact Allison M F Taylor at Politicallytaylored@gmail.com or 206-379-1590.